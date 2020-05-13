Southern superstar Samantha Akkineni is in no mood to skip staying fit amid the lockdown, going by a string of videos she has posted. Samantha took to Instagram Stories to share videos, where she can be seen sweating it out at home. She is wearing sports bra and gym pants.

In the clip, Samantha is seen doing back and shoulder exercises using dumbbells. Even her trainer is seen guiding her on a video call.

Samantha recently shared a photograph from her film “Oh! Baby”, which was released in 2019. She tagged the movie as her “favourite” from her filmography.

“Nandini Reddy, Remember when you sent me this picture after shoot saying ‘I think we got this’ all that nervous excitement .. great memories… for those of you who haven’t watched one of my favourite films..” Samantha tweeted, along with pictures from the film’s shoot.

