Mammootty Leads An Evacuation Mission, To Provide Free Flight Tickets To Returnees from Abroad!

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, people are getting bored while staying at home, little do they know that there are many who are far from their families and don’t even have a place to stay. Many celebrities are offering donations and help to solve this problem, just like recently Sonu Sood did. Now, Malayalam superstar Mammootty is heading a rescue mission to bring the stranded people of Kerala back, from Gulf countries in the first phase.

South Superstar Mammootty is also the chairman of Kairali TV, which is a south Indian channel. He will be leading this evacuation mission and will have Air India provide 1000 free tickets to those who are stuck in Gulf countries.

John Brittas, who is the managing director of Kairali TV, told Khaleej Times – “We are exploring the possibility of launching chartered flights to evacuate hundreds of such expatriates in distress to Kerala from the GCC countries. For this operation, special permissions have to be obtained from government authorities in India and their counterparts in the GCC states.”

He added – “A screening panel, comprising prominent non-resident patrons, has been constituted under megastar Mammootty, who is the chief patron of this mission, to ensure that only those who are in dire straits would be provided with this one-way ticket costing around Rs15,000”.

Further, in the second phase, 100 more expats will be given flight tickets. Meanwhile, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express are all set to operate 64 flights between May 7 and May 14, as part of the first phase of India’s Vande Bharat Mission.

