Krack: Ravi Teja’s Action Thriller Gets A Summer Release

A Tollywood superstar Ravi Teja who turned 52 yesterday had a special treat for his fans in the form of a brand new poster from his upcoming action thriller, Krack. Along with the poster, the actor also unveiled the release date of the same.

The ‘Mass Maharaja’ who is riding high on success on his recent release Disco Raja, took to his Instagram account to share the poster and release date of Krack with a caption that read: “#krack on May 8th”

Talking about Krack, the action thriller happens to be one of the biggest releases for the year in the Telugu film industry. The actioner has Ravi Teja opposite Shruti Haasan in lead. The action star in the film will be seen playing an honest Police officer.

Apart from Ravi and Shruti, Krack also has actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Chirag Jani along with others in key roles.

Music for the film is composed by Music director S. Thaman.

The action-thriller is being helmed by Gopichand Malineni. It is for the third time in their careers where the director-actor duo of Gopichand and Ravi have teamed up for a film.

Reportedly, the film is based on true life incidents that occurred in Telugu speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

