KGF Star Yash Cried After Watching Daughter Arya Getting Pierced – See Post!

KGF star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit recently were blessed with a baby girl. The duo revealed her name on social media, Arya. Ever since her birth, Yash and Radhika have been sharing Arya’s pictures on social media. Her cuteness is next level and it is quite visible from all her pictures.

Today, Radhika took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with Arya as they got her ears pierced. Radhika also revealed about how Yash cried after watching his daughter in tears while getting pierced.

She captioned the picture as, “We got Ayra’s ears pierced.. one of the most difficult things to witness in life as parents. Our hearts broke to see her cry so much! For the very first time I saw tears in Rocking Star’s eyes.. made me realise how precious these bonds are ♥️ Not to worry both dad and daughter are doing fine now!! 😛@thenameisyash #radhikapandit #nimmaRP.”

Isn’t it the cutest thing? We can only imagine how Yash would have reacted!

On the work front, Yash is gearing up for KGF: Chapter 2. Apart from Yash, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and the makers recently revealed the first look on his birthday.

KGF: Chapter 2 is slated for a December release, and also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role. The cast of the first film will also returns, and the sequel, like chapter one, is directed by Prashant Neel.

In his recent interview to IANS, Yash promised the second chapter will be “bigger” and “better”. “When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had inhibitions, and restricted ourselves in some way. With this kind of success in our side, we are going all out with the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter two,” he added.

