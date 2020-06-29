KGF Fame Superstar Yash Motivates Fans To Follow Lockdown In A Hilarious Way

Superstar Yash, whose film KGF: Chapter 1 was a hit, recently shared a post on his social media urging the viewers to adhere to the lockdown for our own sake. He has motivated the fans to stay safe and stick to the ‘wife-friendly rules’.

Yash shared the post, which was a picture of him with wife Radhika Pandit and captioned it, “Karnataka Government has set new lockdown rules and don’t know why, seems like my wife had something to do with it! Back home at 8pm everyday and Sundays complete lockdown!! 🤔”

Anyway.. these wife friendly rules will help us keep the Sanity and Safety both!! Tc guys.

@iamradhikapandit” wrote Yash.

Yash’s next release KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most awaited films in India.

