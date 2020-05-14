KGF: Chapter 2: No Change In Release Date Of Yash Starrer, CONFIRM Makers

Post humongous success of KGF: Chapter 1 which released in 2018, fans have been eagerly awaiting the film’s sequel, KGF: Chapter 2. The action venture led by Kannada superstar Yash is without a doubt, one of the most awaited releases of the year. The film recently headlined all across following reports about Amazon Prime offering a deal of whopping 55 crores to seal its digital rights.

However, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 are yet to comment on the same. Apart from the digital rights, there were also reports doing rounds from the past couple of days about the release date of the film being pushed to 2021 due to the global pandemic.

However, the film’s executive producer Karthik Gowda in an interview with ibtimes.co.in rubbished the reports and stated that there’s no truth to it. Karthik said, “Shoot would have completed by now if the lockdown was not imposed. Around 20 days of shooting is left. We are working on the post-production works after getting the government’s permission. Even if we get permission to shoot in July, KGF 2 would be ready for release on the schedule date.”

KGF: Chapter 2 is slated to release on 23rd October on Dusshera weekend. The Yash starrer will release in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil languages.

KGF: Chapter 2 led by Yash is been helmed by Prashanth Neel. The film also stars Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist and Raveena Tandon in a key role.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!