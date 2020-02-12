Versatile actor and comedian Yogi Babu who recently was in headlines for his marriage last week, a couple of days back resumed the shoot of Kollywood star Dhanush’s Karnan.

On the sets of the action drama, Yogi Babu received a special surprise in-store in the form of a marriage gift. The comedian was gifted a gold chain by the Asuran actor. Followed by which the team Karnan celebrated the occasion with Yogi by cutting a cake there.

It didn’t take much time for the pictures to go viral on the internet, all thanks to Dhanush fans as fans of the Tamil superstar praised him for his kind and sweet gesture.

Karnan has the gorgeous Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan in lead opposite Dhanush. The film also has veteran actor Laal in a key role. The Dhanush starrer is being helmed by Mari Selvaraj, and it is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu.

The shoot of Karnan will wrap up in March, and the film is expected to hit big screens later this year.

