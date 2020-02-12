Salman Khan’s Valentine’s Day Plans REVEALED & They Might Include Iulia Vantur

With Valentine Day around the corner, fans can’t contain their curiosity to know what their favourite ‘single’ celebs will be doing on the day. But the most amount of curiosity is around Bhaijaan Salman Khan’s plan. If reports are to be believed, it is being said that Salman Khan will be having an intimate Valentine Day celebration with rumoured GF Iulia Vantur.

Yes, you read it right! If the industry grapevine is to be believed, Salman Khan will be hosting an intimate Valentine-themed dinner at his residence at Galaxy apartment. What’s more is that the Sultan actor will be joined by ladylove Iulia Vantur, who has recently flown to Mumbai from London.

A certain report in Spotboye also states that other couples of the Khaandaan will also be joining Salman and Iulia Vantur at the dinner. The report states that Arbaaz Khan and his rumoured ladylove Giorgia Andriani, sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma, Sohail Khan and his wife and also Salim Khan along with Helen Khan will join their children for the romantic dinner.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3 alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Kichcha Sudeepa and debutante Saiee Manjrekar. Salman now has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai directed by Prabhdheva and also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the making.

While this certainly is an interesting revelation about Salman’s Valentine plan, do let us know what do you think about it in our comments section below.

