Shah Rukh Khan’s NEXT Film – Atlee CONFIRMED, Raj & DK To Work After Citadel, Rajkumar Hirani To Finish Munnabhai 3 Before?

Shah Rukh Khan’s next project has surely been one of the most talked-about topics since his sabbatical taken from December 2018 with Zero. Atlee, Raj & DK and Rajkumar Hirani were the 3 directors around whom there were strong rumours.

With the high number of rumours around his next, it’s really becoming too tough what to believe and what to not. Now, it’s been said Shah Rukh Khan has skipped Rajkumar Hirani film to choose Atlee & Karan Johar’s project over it.

A source close to Shah reported Pinkvilla, “Shah Rukh and Atlee are expected to make their announcement, along with Karan Johar, within the next couple of months and film will immediately begin. While SRK fans had expected an announcement on his birthday, Atlee’s script wasn’t ready. As it has been reported last week, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies will be producing Atlee’s movie, titled Sanki (working title), said to be a fast-paced action drama. Not only is this the first time that Shah Rukh and Atlee are collaborating for a film, but it will be Atlee’s first Bollywood movie and his fifth altogether. Both Karan and Shah Rukh have loved Atlee’s Bigil, which collected over 300 crore worldwide. Atlee’s movie will also see Karan and Shah Rukh reunite professionally after Ittefaq (2017), which was produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with BR Studios and Dharma Productions.”

It also added, “Now the bound script is ready with Atlee adding some last-minute touches to the screenplay. Raj and DK’s movie with Shah Rukh is very much on. Once they complete Citadel they will begin pre-production on SRK’s movie by next year. Rajkumar Hirani is at present, apparently, writing two scripts – Munnabhai 3 and the one with SRK. It all depends on which will be completed first.”

Now it seems, Shah Rukh Khan and team will soon officially announce the same and every doubt will come to an end. Whatever it is, fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement.

