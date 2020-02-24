Happy Birthday Nani: ‘V’ Movie Actor Receives Lots Of Love & Warm Wishes From His Fans!

Happy Birthday Nani: Tollywood heartthrob Nani who stepped into the field of acting in 2008 with Telugu venture Ashta Chamma, has been ruling the hearts of his fans and cine-goers from the past 12 years. The star actor who has proved his acting mettle with super-hits like Ala Modalaindi, Pilla Zamindar, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Gentleman among others is celebrating his 36th Birthday today.

The dashing happens to be in talks all across from the past number of months following his first release of 2020, ‘V’.

Nani who also is fondly known among his fans as ‘Natural Actor’ is on top of his game of acting following two back to back hits which he delivered last year in the form of a sports drama film, Jersey and action-comedy venture, Gang Leader.

The Telugu star who will be seen in a negative role for the very first time in ‘V’ had fans and followers pouring their hearts out with lovely and cute birthday wishes on Twitter.

Now – Everyone addicts what they are liked things. but I'm only one addicted a person who you know :).. @NameisNani!#HappyBirthdayNani anna ❤ pic.twitter.com/dtq2Q0uzUn — MANIII PJ (@i_Maniii) February 24, 2020

Happy Birthday to my inspiration & the synonym of Hardwork n Talent @NameisNani bro …

Posting my B'day Gift on My Hero's B'day …#HappyBirthdayNani pic.twitter.com/miI9Xon2OJ — Venukumar G (@venukumar216) February 24, 2020

Wishing Natural Star @NameisNani a Very Happy Birthday on behalf of Stylish Star @alluarjun Fans 😊😊 All the best for #VTheMovie 👍👍 #HappyBirthdayNani pic.twitter.com/91U7vPcWXs — Trends Allu Arjun ® (@TrendsAlluArjun) February 24, 2020

Star..no He is a Natural star.all families and audience feels like a PAKKINTI ABBAYI 👦But Nani fans and I feel NANI IS CHINNA THALA🤘 for Telugu industry.Once again a wish u happy birthday to NANI🤗Nani fans follow Me #HBDNani #HBDNaturalStarNani @NameisNani #HappyBirthdayNani pic.twitter.com/UlZmQ6zt9a — your_tej_tharuntej (@Gurramtharuntej) February 24, 2020

Talking about Nani’s ‘V’, the film has Sudheer Babu as the lead protagonist along with Bollywood beauty Aditi Rao Hydari and South diva Nivetha Thomas as the leading ladies.

The action-thriller is been helmed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti and will hit big screens on 25th March.

Apart from ‘V’, Nani also has yet another big film in his kitty in the form of Tuck Jagadish which will be helmed by Shiva Nirvana.

