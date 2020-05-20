Happy Birthday Mohanlal! Fans Pour Heartfelt Wishes In Advance For The ‘Complete Actor’

Mollywood superstar Mohanlal aka ‘Lalettan’ who has been ruling the Malayalam film industry close to 4 decades turns 60 tomorrow. The multiple times National award-winning actor in his career spanning 40 years has starred in over 300 films. Apart from Malayalam the ‘Complete Actor’ has also acted in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages.

However, tomorrow on the special occasion Mohanlal won’t be celebrating grandly. Amid lockdown due to the global pandemic, the veteran actor will be bringing in his 60th birthday spending quality time with his family and relishing traditional homemade meals.

Mohanlal fans have assured to trend their favourite star’s special day on the internet with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayMohanlal.

On the work front, Mohanlal will next be seen in the much anticipated Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham which is been helmed by his friend and filmmaker Priyadarshan.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, is been made with a budget of whopping 100 Crores.

The film also has Mohanlal’s son Pranav in a key role, as the young actor will be seen playing the younger version of Kunjali Marakkar IV aka Mammali.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is been bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santosh T Kuruvilla, and Roy C J under Moonshot Entertainments and Confident Group production banners.

The Mohanlal starrer will hit big screens in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil languages.

