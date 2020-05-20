Happy Birthday Mohanlal! Fans Pour Heartfelt Wishes In Advance For The ‘Complete Actor’

Mollywood superstar Mohanlal aka ‘Lalettan’ who has been ruling the Malayalam film industry close to 4 decades turns 60 tomorrow. The multiple times National award-winning actor in his career spanning 40 years has starred in over 300 films. Apart from Malayalam the ‘Complete Actor’ has also acted in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages.
However, tomorrow on the special occasion Mohanlal won’t be celebrating grandly. Amid lockdown due to the global pandemic, the veteran actor will be bringing in his 60th birthday spending quality time with his family and relishing traditional homemade meals.
Mohanlal fans have assured to trend their favourite star’s special day on the internet with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayMohanlal.
Advance BDay Wishes Legend @Mohanlal Garu ❤️😎#HappyBirthdayMohanlal pic.twitter.com/Y50cshywG6
— Jr NTR Fans (@jr_ntr_fan_) May 20, 2020
Happy Birthday Laletta @Mohanlal Sir, Behalf Wishes by THALA AJITH Fans..😌
Long Live Happy Life💗💗#HappyBirthdayMohanlal|#Valimai #HappyBirthdayMohanlal pic.twitter.com/vrKYY6SWUG
— 💥💥NARE$H💥💥 (@Naresh00508650) May 20, 2020
Wishing u a awesome year a hed to @Mohanlal sir !!/#HappyBirthdayMohanlal pic.twitter.com/TlPlO9SXCb
— Surendra Maara (@MaaraSurendra) May 20, 2020
#HappyBirthdayMohanlal
Wishing The Face & Complete Actor Of M Town @Mohanlal A very Happy Birthday from @imVkohli Fans❤️.. Wishes For the magnum opus #Marakkar & Other projects#HappyBirthdayMohanLal pic.twitter.com/0M9Zzh1DxZ pic.twitter.com/kAiS1b7Pe3
— YADUKRISHNAN AFC (@yadu_cs) May 20, 2020
The man who pulled off mollywood to next level through his acting,fan base and box-office potential
There may be super stars in next generation but it is difficult to find an another @Mohanlal it is not difficult it is Impossible 😎
He is a rare item 😊#HappyBirthdayMohanlal pic.twitter.com/mjyCOcLt9b
— Jithin Varghese (@Jithinjvm3) May 20, 2020
#HappyBirthdayMohanlal
Iam a Mohanlal fan. It is a feeling I can't resist. There were times when i wish I was not a fan of him. But no matter how hard I try, I keep on coming back to you Laletta. pic.twitter.com/HL2BgjIh2O
— Gowtham Krishna V (@GkvTvm) May 20, 2020
Emperor Of Mollywood 👑
●9 FilmFare Awards
●9 State Awards
●5 National Awards
●2 100 Crore Club
Happy birthday ലാലേട്ടാ @Mohanlal ❤️
#HappyBirthdayMohanlal pic.twitter.com/2U6QXsfmbt
— Adithyan U (@AdithyanU3) May 20, 2020
The Legend Of Mollywood 👌
The Compleat Actor 😎 @Mohanlal Happy Birthday Laletta…❤️#HappyBirthdayMohanlal
Behalf Of @dulQuer Fans🤗 pic.twitter.com/KQwXmP2ODq
— DQ PRIDE OF MOLLYWOOD (@DQPMOFFICIAL) May 20, 2020
He was nothing when he came
He started building his Empire Slowly..!
Now he is the EMPEROR Of Mollywood 👑
Next he gonna expand his Empire #HappyBirthdayMohanlal@Mohanlal #Lalettan
Fanboy🔥 pic.twitter.com/reAGhD2JFR
— Anshi (@anshi_ansh) May 20, 2020
5 Languages
340+ Movies
11 INDUSTRY HITS
9 FILM FARE AWARDS
9 STATE AWARDS
5 NATIONAL AWARDS
Lt.Conl
Double Doctorate
PADMA BHUSHAN
BHARATH
MOHANLAL VISWANATHAN NAIR
Aka
OurLalettan😍😍😍😍#HappyBirthdayLaletta#HappyBirthdayMohanlal pic.twitter.com/GeG1tN74Ty
— sAnju Rajendran (@SanjuRajendran) May 20, 2020
Birthday Wishes To One Of The Finest Actor in Indian Cinema.! ❤️
The Complete Actor "Mohanlal"
Happy Birthday Laletta 🥰#HappyBirthdayMohanlal @Mohanlal #Lalettan pic.twitter.com/FSeyRv9VBK
— Nabin (@Nabin_BackupID) May 20, 2020
On the work front, Mohanlal will next be seen in the much anticipated Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham which is been helmed by his friend and filmmaker Priyadarshan.
Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, is been made with a budget of whopping 100 Crores.
The film also has Mohanlal’s son Pranav in a key role, as the young actor will be seen playing the younger version of Kunjali Marakkar IV aka Mammali.
Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is been bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santosh T Kuruvilla, and Roy C J under Moonshot Entertainments and Confident Group production banners.
The Mohanlal starrer will hit big screens in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil languages.
