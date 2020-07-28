Happy Birthday Dhanush! A Double Treat Awaits For The Fans On The Actor’s Special Day

Kollywood superstar Dhanush turns 37 today, and his fans can’t contain their excitement on the special day of their favourite actor. Since the past many days, Dhanush fans have been busy trending the hashtag #HappyBirthdayDhanush on social media with collages of various characters the actor has portrayed on the big screen along with heartfelt wishes.

It was yesterday that Dhanush took to his twitter handle to announce that the first track, ‘Rakita Rakita,’ from his much-awaited Jagame Thandiram will be released today. The actor posted a tweet that read, “Jagame Thandiram first single Tom. A @karthiksubbaraj padam. Thank you @Music_Santhosh for this album. Loving every bit. #rakitarakita #suruli”

Following this tweet by Dhanush, music composer of Jagame Thandiram released the lyrical version of ‘Rakita Rakita’ this morning along with a tweet reading, “A song that’s also gives a philosophical tips on how to deal Life Wish you a very Happy Birthday @dhanushkraja”

Apart from the Rakita Rakita track from Jagame Thandiram, the makers of Dhanush starter Karnan too recently had a big announcement. They announced the first title look from Karnan and a glimpse into the making of the film that will be released today on his birthday.

Dhanush fans have never been this excited, as instead of 1 they will be having a double treat on their favourite actor’s birthday.

Below are some of the adorable wishes that fans had for Dhanush on his special day.

Happy bday dear brother @dhanushkraja 😊💛 wishing you nothing but the best year ahead 😊 lots of love to you 💛

Keep inspiring us 😊#HappyBirthdayDhanush — Shanthnu 🌟 ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) July 28, 2020

I wish you many more happy returns of the day dear @dhanushkraja brother👏👏👏. I wish you more & more success,health and peace in life 💐🤗😍 #HappyBirthdayDhanush pic.twitter.com/G3meGBdqy6 — Soundara Raja Actor (@soundar4uall) July 28, 2020

Wishes to our Fan Boy @dhanushkraja

Super Talented, ever energetic Yuvashakthi 😊

A very Happy Birthday… 💐#HappyBirthdayDhanush pic.twitter.com/YyLO4jME43 — Twood Trolls™ (@TwoodTrolls) July 28, 2020

Here's wishing my good friend @dhanushkraja a wonderful year ahead🙏🔥❤️. Wish you the best of health, happiness, success and may you take the bar that only you have set, and can reach, even higher. Keep inspiring a lot of youngsters out there #HappyBirthdayDhanush pic.twitter.com/PeWeWRgmVR — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) July 28, 2020

Wishing the most Talented Actor of South Film industry @dhanushkraja a very happy birthday on behalf of all the @akshaykumar sir Fans around the world. Stay blessed and stay happy sir. ❤🙏 #HappyBirthdayDhanush pic.twitter.com/BGJQAfN0VF — AkkiTrends (@TrendsAkki) July 28, 2020

Wishing my fav Actor and wonderful friend @dhanushkraja many more Happy Returns of the day 🎉🎂😊😊#HappyBirthdayDhanush pic.twitter.com/tZPWFF1Tkt — Srikanth_official (@Act_Srikanth) July 28, 2020

On the work front, Dhanush will feature in Jagame Thandiram and Karnan. Apart from this, the actor also has a big Hindi project under his belt in the form of Atrangi Re. This Aanand L. Rai directorial also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Alia Khan.

