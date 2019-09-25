Happy Birthday AR Murugadoss! Fans Storm Social Media To Wish Darbar Director

Murugadoss Arunasalam popularly known by his stage name A.R Murugadoss has been winning fans from all across from past twenty years with his blockbuster directorial ventures down South and in Bollywood.

The filmmaker who happens to be one of the most sought directors in Indian film industry made his debut as a director in filmy world with 2001 release Tamil venture titled Dheena which had Thala Ajith in lead. The film when released was very well appreciated by the audience. And it was from then there was no looking back for the director as he went on to direct some of the biggest blockbusters in form of Ghajini in both Tamil and Hindi, followed by 2012 release Thupaaki, which was later remade into Hindi as Holiday : A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and many other super-hit films.

Apart from directing films, Murugadoss is also a scriptwriter and producer.

Fans from all across today took on twitter to wish their favourite filmmaker a very happy birthday.

The filmmaker is all busy these days directing megastar Rajinikanth for his upcoming directorial venture Darbar.

It is for the first time where Murugadoss and Rajinikanth have teamed up for a film. The megastar in the film will be seen donning the role of a cop.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Darbar also stars Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty, Pratiek Babbar along with others.

The film will hit the big screen in early 2020.

