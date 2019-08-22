South heartthrob Dhanush and actress Megha Akash starrer Tamil film, Enai Noki Paayum Thota, has been in talks among fans from a very long time following various reasons, one being the fact that the release of the film getting postponed multiple times.

There is no denying the fact that Dhanush fans all across keenly awaiting to catch their favourite star on big screens.

Earlier this year there were numerous reports stating the film might release somewhere between July or August, but things didn’t work that well, as the makers had to resolve some financial issues.

Now as per a report from FilmiBeat, the makers have sorted their monetary issues and have zeroed in on 6th September as the release date of the film. However, an official confirmation regarding the release date of the film is yet to be made by the makers.

It is been helmed by Gautham Menon. Apart from Dhanush and Megha, Enai Noki Paayum Thota also stars Sasikumar in a major role.

From film front, Dhanush who was last seen on big screens in The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir, apart from Enai Noki Paayum Thota, also has two big releases in form of filmmaker Vetrimaaran’s directorial, Asuran & R S Durai Senthil Kumar’s directorial, Pattas.

