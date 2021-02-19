Dulquer Salmaan is one of the popular stars in South Indian cinema. He has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. He also made his Bollywood debut with Karwaan in 2018 and appeared in The Zoya Factor in 2019 alongside Sonam Kapoor.

Advertisement

Apart from acting in films, the actor owns several entrepreneurship ventures and promotes various social causes. He also has a penchant for collecting luxury cars in his garage. Let’s take a look at the swanky cars he owns.

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

Advertisement

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG is a car that defines speed. The two-seater car gets to a speed of 62mph in 3.8 seconds. It is one of the best in Dulquer Salmaan’s automobile collection.

Ferrari 458 Spider

Ferrari is eye candy for most of our celebrities. Dulquer Salmaan owns the sleek beauty is the convertible variant of 458 Italia and is the fastest model in this segment. The evergreen car that all our celebs adore comes with a price tag of Rs 1.74 crores.

BMW X6 M

Dulquer Salmaan owned BMW X6 M is worth Rs 2.13 crores. The uber-luxurious car features M Drive with M Dynamic mode, M-tuned electric power steering, adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers, an M chassis and suspension system, rear-axle air suspension, and active roll stabilization.

Volkswagen Polo GTI

Volkswagen Polo GTI is powered by a 1.8-litre TSI engine that has the ability to produce 192PS of max power and 250Nm of peak torque. The car is worth around Rs 24 lakhs.

BMW M3

Dulquer Salmaan is a sports car aficionado and BMW M3 is one of the best cars he owns. The sports sedan not only has stunning look but features an engine of 3.0-liter Twin-Turbo Inline-6 Gas and enormous quad exhaust pipes 6-Speed Manual. It also features a 6-speed manual transmission.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14 Exclusive: Eijaz Khan On Not Being Called Back To The Show – “Muje Lagta Hai Ki Muje Bhejna Chahiye Tha”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube