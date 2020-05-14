Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu has been making headlines from the past few weeks following his next project with Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli. Though not much information regarding the film including its star cast, genre, etc, have been revealed, Mahesh Babu fans are on cloud nine following the fact that the actor-director duo is teaming up for the very first time.

The actor who is currently following self-quarantine amid lockdown due to COVID-19 is making sure to spend some quality time with his children. The Telugu superstar who is quite active on Social media, this evening took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures with his daughter Sitara.

Along with the adorable pictures, Mahesh Babu had written a caption which read, “Building memories one step at a time… ❤️❤️❤️”

In the picture, Mahesh and his daughter can be seen sharing a cute father-daughter moment on the staircase of their lavish home.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Anil Ravipudi’s action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film that released in January on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti had set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

Talking about Mahesh Babu’s project with SS Rajamouli, the yet to be titled film is expected to go on the floors later this year after the completion of the latter’s dream directorial project RRR, which features NT Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

