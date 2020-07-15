Doosukeltha Actress Lavanya Tripathi's Latest Instagram Post Shows Her SASSY Side

Southern actress Lavanya Tripathi has revealed that she does not care if her hair is messy.

Lavanya took to her verified Instagram account, where she shared a picture of herself sporting uncombed hair.

“MESSY HAIR don’t care!” Lavanya captioned the image, which currently has 43.9K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Lavanya on Tuesday shared a picture showcasing her acting skills on social media until shooting resumes.

She posted two pictures of herself on the Stories feature on her verified Instagram account. In the first picture, she is seen posing with her arm on the forehead while lying down with her eyes closed.

Lavanya rose to fame with roles in films like “Doosukeltha”, “Bramman” and “Bhale Bhale Magadivoy”, “Srirastu Subhamastu”, “Yuddham Sharanam” and “Antariksham 9000 KMPH”.

The actress will next be seen in Telugu film, “A1 Express”, co-starring Sundeep Kishan. The film, which is reportedly a remake of the 2019 Tamil film “Natpe Thunai”, is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu.

