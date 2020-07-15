With each passing day, things are going from bad to worse following a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases across India. It was only last weekend when Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya tested positive for the deadly virus. Now, a few hours back Kannada star Dhruva Sarja tweeted that he and his wife Prerana has been hospitalized after being diagnosed by the global pandemic.

Dhruva Sarja’s tweet read, “My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalized. I’m sure we’ll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe.”

— Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) July 15, 2020

For those unversed, Dhruva Sarja is the younger brother of late Sandalwood star Chiranjeevi Sarja and nephew of popular Tamil action hero Arjun Sarja.

Dhruva Sarja is the second Kannada film industry to be tested positive after actress-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh who was diagnosed by COVID-19 early this month.

On the work front, Dhruva Sarja was last seen in a cameo as himself in 2018 released Prema Baraha. The actor will next be seen in an action role in the much-anticipated Sandalwood venture Pogaru opposite South sensation Rashmika Mandanna in lead.

Pogaru is an action-thriller helmed by filmmaker Nanda Kishore. The official release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers.

