Disco Raja: Ravi Teja’s Sci-Fi Thriller FINALLY Gets A Release Date

Versatile actor Ravi Teja who was last seen on the big screen last year in action entertainer Amar Akbar Anthony with Ileana D’Cruz happens to be in news all over for his upcoming release, Disco Raja.

Fans of the Telugu superstar are assuring their best to promote their favourite star’s film with hashtags, as they have been trending #DiscoRaja all over Twitter.

The latest news related to the Scifi thriller is, the makers have announced the official release date of the Ravi Teja starrer.

It was recently when the makers took on Twitter to announce the release date of the film along with a tweet that read: #DiscoRajawill come to you on 24.01.2020 #DiscoRajaTeaser will be out in Dec 1st week. #DiscoRajaFromJan24

The Ravi Teja starrer is one of the most anticipated films in Tollywood. Fans of the superstar have a lot of expectations from the Sci-Fi thriller, as their favorite star’s last couple of releases didn’t have a great run at the box office.

Talking about Disco Raja, the Ravi Teja starrer has Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh, Tanya Hope, Bobby Simha among others in pivotal roles.

The film is been helmed by Vi Anand and it is been produced by Ram Talluri under the banner of SRT Entertainments.

The music for the Sci-Fi venture is been composed by S.Thaman.

