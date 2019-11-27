Darbar Song OUT: Rajinikanth’s Intro Track Chumma Kizhi Will Make You Groove Well Before The Weekend Arrives

Megastar Rajinikanth’s fans just can’t contain their excitement, as the makers have finally released the much waited for first song Chumma Kizhi from the most anticipated release, Darbar.

This evening the makers took on to the Twitter handle of film’s production house to release the song with a tweet that read: ” Karuppu thol’oda singam vanttaru scene’oda! ” Here’s #ChummaKizhi 1st single from #DARBAR”

Talking about Chumma Kizhi, the lyrical track is high on energy track which is sure to make Rajini fans and music lovers groove to its tunes.

Chumma Kizhi is the introduction song of Rajinikanth’s character Aaditya Arunasalam in Darbar.

The song is been crooned by legendary musician SP Balasubrahmanyam. One gets to hear praises for Rajini’s character in the action thriller.

Rajinikanth in the lyrical video can also be seen giving his inputs to the music composer and practicing steps for the song during its making on the sets.

Rajini fans have left no stone unturned to make sure that their favorite star’s song stays top on the Internet by trending #chummakizhi on Twitter.

Darbar has gorgeous actress Nayanthara in the lead opposite Rajinikanth. The action-thriller is been helmed by A R Murigadoss and also has Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu, Nivetha Thomas along with others in pivotal roles.

The Rajinikanth starrer is slated to release on 9th January in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!