Kashmir 2 Khalistan: Hard Kaur Slams PM Narendra Modi & Bhakts For The Kashmir’s Conditions With Her New Track

Hard Kaur aka Taran Kaur Dhillon is controversy’s favourite child. She often headlines the news for her fierce opinions and was even booked for sedition for posting purportedly abhorrent remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on social media. Her social media handles were suspended in the country as well. But that did not stop the rapper from speaking her heart out.

Hard Kaur has now released a new song titled Kashmir2Khalistan where she has dissed PM Narendra Modi and his followers. She raised the issue of the problems faced by the people of Kashmir in the song. Along with Modi-led BJP, Hard Kaur has also targeted RSS for its powerful rule over the states.

Talking about her new song and the issues she has been facing ever since she made a viral video abusing the government, Hard Kaur says that there needs to be freedom of expression for an artist.

“That’s how it should be. As artists, we shouldn’t be pressured into making club bangers and commercial songs all the time. A real artist needs to be respected for his freedom of expression. When that’s taken away or overtaken with business and money it puts very difficult choices in front of an artist,” said the Kashmir2Khalistan singer.

She further added, “It’s hip-hop. It was invented to speak against the wrongs in society, to raise voice for the innocent and it being such a powerful technique of words and delivery it’s has brought big changes in the world.”

Talking about the song, Hard Kaur revealed that Kashmir2Khalistan has real footage. The rapper said it is because she is not very financially stable at the moment. “It’s my way of raising awareness as an artist through my music as. Being a Sikh, it’s my duty to stand up against oppression and protect humanity especially when it’s my land, my people, my country,” she added.

The singer further added, “I knew the consequences my actions will have and I will lose a lot but I have no regrets. The song covers so many issues, so it only made sense to clearly show the people what I am trying to say through real footage.”

On being asked if she fears for her life in India as she has constantly got death threats on social media by users, Kaur said that one must “only fear god and I am smart.” She feels that can do more for the country and people by staying alive.

