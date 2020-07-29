Danish Sait On Success Of ‘French Biryani’: “I Feel Like A Political Party That Lives Up To The Promise”

Actor-comedian Danish Sait says he feels like a political party right now, but one that has lived up to its promise.

Danish Sait’s latest release, the Kannada comedy “French Biriyani” opened on OTT last weekend, and has done fabulously. He is happy with the film’s success.

“I feel very happy and I am glad that our promise to make people laugh has been delivered. I feel like a political party that lives up to the promise. It’s a good feeling that the film has been appreciated and admired,” said Danish Sait.

“In the midst of the pandemic, what can we do except for making people laugh? I am glad that we managed to do that. I am also very honest about the fact that the good will not be taken to the head and I am going to wake up the next day and work harder,” Danish Sait added.

The film directed by Pannaga Bharana premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!