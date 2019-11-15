D40: Dhanush’s Gangster Thriller Gets Its Title?

Kollywood superstar Dhanush happens to be all busy these days with back to back shoots of his upcoming projects. The Maari star, who was last seen in Vetrimaaran’s directorial venture Asuran, recently wrapped up his Karthik Subbaraj’s gangster thriller which has been tentatively titled D40.

As per a report from indiaglitz.com, The Dhanush starrer may be titled Suruli. However, an official confirmation regarding the title is yet to made by the makers.

Talking about D40, the gangster thriller has the gorgeous and talented Mollywood actress Aishwarya Lekshmi in lead opposite Dhanush. The film also has veteran Hollywood actor James Cosmo of Games Of Thrones fame in a pivotal role. The Dhanush starrer is been produced by S.Sashikanth under Y Not Studios.

The multiple-time National award-winning actor will soon resume the shoot of Pattas which is being helmed by R.S Durai Senthilkumar. In Pattas the versatile actor will be seen in a dual role of father and son. The film has actress Sneha and Mehreen Pirzadaa as the film’s leading ladies.

The shooting of Pattas is almost done, except for the climax portions. The shoot for the same is expected to resume this month and to wrap up by mid-December.

Talking about the versatile actor’s last release Asuran, the film helmed by Vetrimaaran has so far had a good run at the box office. Post its release, the film within a span of fewer than two weeks garnered 100 crores at the box office.

Asuran has Mollywood actress Manju Warrier opposite Dhanush in lead.

