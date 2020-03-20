Coronavirus Pandemic: Prabhas Takes Precautionary Measures By Taking Self-Quarantine After His Return From Georgia

Following important precautionary measures amidst Coronavirus Pandemic, South heartthrob Prabhas has put himself in Self Quarantine at his home in Hyderabad. It was only early this week when the Tollywood superstar landed in Hyderabad from Georgia post wrapping the schedule of his next which is tentatively titled Jaan aka #Prabha20.

The Telugu superstar has locked himself in his room and is making sure to sustain Quarantine for 14 days by opting for the social distancing method, which is being followed by several celebrities to keep themselves and others safe.

About Prabhas’ romantic action venture #Prabhas20, the film has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. #Prabhas20 is being helmed by Telugu filmmaker Prabhas Krishna Kumar.

More about #Prabhas20, the Prabhas starrer also have Hindi actress Bhagyashree in a key role. The first look posters and the film’s original tile will be unveiled on 25th March on auspicious occasion of Telugu New Year, Ugadi.

If reports are to be believed, the maker is eyeing in to book Dusshera weekend for the film’s release. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by the maker.

Apart from #Prabha20, Saaho actor also has a big project i.e #Prabhas21, which will be helmed by Mahanati maker Nag Ashwin.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!