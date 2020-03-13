Coronavirus Outbreak: Shoot Of Vikram’s Action Film ‘Cobra’ Cancelled In Russia

Coronavirus Outbreak: The shooting for Tamil superstar Vikram’s upcoming film “Cobra” has been cancelled midway in Russia due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

According to a tweet by the film’s director Ajay Gnanamuthu, the shooting has been cut short mid-way and crew are on their way back to India following the revised travel advisory, issued by the Indian government in the wake of COVID-19 crisis.

“Corona attack for #Cobra… Packing up shoot in Russia halfway due to the travel ban rules by Indian Goverenment!Pongaya neengalum Unga corona vum!” Gnanamuthu tweeted.

Details related to the film are still under wraps.

