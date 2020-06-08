Chiyaan 60: First Look Poster From Chiyaan Vikram & Dhruv Starrer Looks Intense Yet Intriguing

From the past number of days, there have been speculations following numerous reports about a father-son duo of Tamil Superstar Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv teaming up for a big project. Following which Vikram fans were eagerly waiting for an update regarding the same.

One must mention that director Karthik Subbaraj didn’t disappoint fans. The filmmaker who will be helming the project which has been tentatively titled as Chiyaan 60, took to his Twitter handle to share the first look poster.

Karthik Subbaraj had a tweet along with the poster that read, “Happy to announce that my next directorial after #JagameThandhiram is…. ‘CHIYAAN60’ #Chiyaan60 Starring the awesome Chiyaan Vikram Sir & Dhruv Vikram… And it will be an @anirudhofficial musical.. Produced by @Lalit_SevenScr@7screenstudioSo excited for this film….”

Happy to announce that my next directorial after #JagameThandhiram is…. 'CHIYAAN60'#Chiyaan60 Starring the awesome Chiyaan Vikram Sir & Dhruv Vikram… And it will be an @anirudhofficial musical.. Produced by @Lalit_SevenScr @7screenstudio So excited for this film…. pic.twitter.com/Oof0je5Eg4 — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) June 8, 2020

Talking about the poster, one gets to see the hand of a grown-up person holding a revolver by its handle, and a small hand of a young boy holding its opening.

The Chiyaan Vikram starrer will be bankrolled under 7 screen studios banner, music for the film will be composed by Kollywood music sensation Anirudh Ravichander.

Talking about Chiyaan Vikram’s son Dhruv, the 24-year-old made his filmy debut last year in film with romantic drama, Adithya Varma. The film was an official Tamil remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy which had Vijay Deverakonda in lead.

