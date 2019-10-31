Chiranjeevi & Allu Arjun’s Old Picture Goes Viral On The Internet

The Uncle-Nephew duo of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Stylish Star Allu Arjun share a great rapport with each other. Both the actors never miss a chance to make heads turn to be it with their acting, dialogues, action sequences or with their pictures.

Since yesterday afternoon an old picture of the actor duo has been going viral all over the Internet. Fans of both the actors can’t keep calm as they have been re-sharing the picture of younger versions of Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun on Social media sites.

Talking about the picture, one gets to see Chiranjeevi posing in style with his hand placed on Allu Arjun’s shoulders. The veteran actor can be seen donned in a blue shirt and white pants, sporting sunglasses teamed up with a cap.

Allu Arjun in the picture can be seen in brown oversized dress teamed with white pants and brown glasses.

Till early this month there were constant speculations about all is not well between Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun prior to Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’s release, but the speculations were proven wrong post success of the film when the latter threw a bash for the Megastar.

The Stylish Star earlier in many interviews has mentioned that his uncle has always been an inspiration for him and he considers Chiranjeevi as his idol.

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi who was last seen on the big screen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is all busy preparing for his role in Chiru 152.

Allu Arjun who was last seen in Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India is all busy shooting final portions of his upcoming release Ala Vaikunthapuramloo.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!