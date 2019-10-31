Sarileru Neekevvaru: Teaser Of Mahesh Babu’s Action Drama To Release On THIS Date?

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru is in news all over for all right reasons. Post-release of first glimpse, the title song, and posters, fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s teaser as they have been tweeting #sarileruneekevvaruteaser all over Twitter.

The latest news related to the teaser is, as per reports from film beat, the makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru are likely to unveil the teaser on 23rd November on occasion of the film’s director Anil Ravipudi’s birthday.

However, an official confirmation from the makers is yet to be made.

Talking about Sarileru Neekevvaru, the film has Mahesh Babu in role of an army officer named Ajay Krishna.

The action venture has Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead opposite Mahesh Babu.

Apart from Mahesh and Rashmika, Anil Ravipudi’s directorial also stars Prakash Raj, Vijayashanti, Brahmanandam, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Prasad along with others in pivotal roles.

The Mahesh starrer also has two special songs featuring actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde.

The film is been jointly produced by AK Entertainments, GMB Entertainments, and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The music for the film is been composed by popular music composer and singer Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP.

The Mahesh Babu starrer is slated to release worldwide on 12th January 2020 on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranthi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!