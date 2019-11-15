Chakra: First Look Poster Of Vishal’s Action Thriller Is Here! Check It Out Now

Kollywood heartthrob Vishal is making headlines following the release of his film Action which hit the theaters today. Apart from that, the actor also has been trending all over the Internet for the first look poster of his upcoming flick titled Chakra.

Vishal took to Twitter to share his look from the film along with the poster with a caption that read, “Here we go, Presenting the Title & First Look of my next, #Chakra”

Talking about his look in the film, Vishal is sporting an intense look and as per reports, the action hero will be seen donning the role of an Indian army officer in the film.

Chakra features the gorgeous Regina Cassandra and Shraddha Srinath as its leading ladies and is been helmed by debutant filmmaker Anandan MS.

The Vishal starrer is likely to release on the auspicious occasion of Pongal next year. However, an official announcement about the film’s release date is yet awaited.

Talking about his latest release Action, Vishal in the film is seen as a military commando. The action venture had actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead opposite Vishal.

Tamannaah will be seen essaying the role of an undercover agent in Action and will be performing some high octane action sequences alongside Vishal.

The film also has actress Aishwarya Lekshmi as Vishal’s love interest. Action is been helmed by Sundar C and it is been produced by R.Ravindran under Trident Arts production company.

