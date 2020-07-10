Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Meera Mitun Threatens To Sue Trisha For Copying Her Style, Gets Trolled By Latter's Fans

Kollywood actress and Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Meera Mitun has been in news following her controversial tweets. The actress now has been making headlines following her recent tweet in which she has accused Trisha of copying her style and features.

Meera Mitun early today had a tweet in which she warned Trisha not to copy her, and also threatened the Ghilli actress that legal action will be taken if she doesn’t stop copying.

Meera Mitun’s tweet read, “Tis s gonna be my last warning to you @trishtrashers. Next time I see, you photoshop ur picture with features of mine including hair, morphing too, look like me, you will be under serious legal allegation. You know what ur doing, Well ur conscience knows. Grow Up! Get a Life.”

Tis s gonna be my last warning to you @trishtrashers. Next time I see, you photoshop ur picture with features of mine including hair, morphing to, look like me, you will be under serious legal allegation . You know what ur doing, Well ur conscience knows. Grow Up! Get a Life. — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) July 9, 2020

Following Meera Mitun’s tweet, Trisha’s fans didn’t leave any stone unturned to troll Bigg Boss 3 contestant.

Omg .. now u comparing urself with Trisha???? 🤮🤮🤮Trisha is natural beauty u are naturally patti!😂😂😂 — Ramya (@ramyaramya28) July 10, 2020

Get life Meera.. Please don't bark all days in twitter.. just go #trisha home, she will feed you also along with street puppies😅 #SouthqueenTrisha pic.twitter.com/A5JgDo5hDW — கார்த்திக் சுப்பிரமணியன் (@karthijith) July 10, 2020

Attention?

We don't give it here 🙅😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/2RBSK9GROX — Vani Trish ❤️ (@vani_trish) July 10, 2020

Hello.. sorry she is busy in doing movies and she wont give attention to you which you were expecting to do for publicity.. — Muthu (@im_MuthuS) July 10, 2020

Trisha will be like "yaare intha thai kelevi" 🤣 — Shadevyy 🦋 (@shaabubbles) July 10, 2020

Attention – seeking 🙄🙄 — மனோ🍀 (@ManoMagikk) July 10, 2020

You definitely need a medical consultation and counseling.. — Aravindh Sagayaraj (@aravindhec) July 10, 2020

Comedy of the year 😂 why the hell she wanted to follow u — Nithiyaa (@Nithiya39616616) July 10, 2020

@meera_mitun you please get a life 🙏 don’t dare to talk about @trishtrashers — Dilaxini Ragurajah (@DilaxiniRaguraj) July 10, 2020

Talking about Trisha, after a short break from social media, the south diva made her comeback on Twitter on Wednesday. As she shared a picture of her, along with a tweet that read, “Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind! #mood And yours?”

On the work front, the actress has multiple projects in her kitty including the much talked about Mani Ratnam’s directorial Ponniyin Selvan. The film is currently put on halt amid lockdown.

Ponniyin Selvan also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jayaram along with others.

