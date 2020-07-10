Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Meera Mitun Threatens To Sue Trisha For Copying Her Style, Gets Trolled By Latter's Fans
Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Meera Mitun Threatens To Sue Trisha For Copying Her Style, Gets Trolled By Latter’s Fans (Pic Credit – Instagram)

Kollywood actress and Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Meera Mitun has been in news following her controversial tweets. The actress now has been making headlines following her recent tweet in which she has accused Trisha of copying her style and features.

Meera Mitun early today had a tweet in which she warned Trisha not to copy her, and also threatened the Ghilli actress that legal action will be taken if she doesn’t stop copying.

Meera Mitun’s tweet read, “Tis s gonna be my last warning to you @trishtrashers. Next time I see, you photoshop ur picture with features of mine including hair, morphing too, look like me, you will be under serious legal allegation. You know what ur doing, Well ur conscience knows. Grow Up! Get a Life.”

Following Meera Mitun’s tweet, Trisha’s fans didn’t leave any stone unturned to troll Bigg Boss 3 contestant.

Talking about Trisha, after a short break from social media, the south diva made her comeback on Twitter on Wednesday. As she shared a picture of her, along with a tweet that read, “Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind! #mood And yours?”

On the work front, the actress has multiple projects in her kitty including the much talked about Mani Ratnam’s directorial Ponniyin Selvan. The film is currently put on halt amid lockdown.

Ponniyin Selvan also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jayaram along with others.

