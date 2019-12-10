Big Brother: First Look Poster Of Arbaaz Khan As An IPS Officer From Mohanlal’s Actioner

The first look poster of Bollywood actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan ‘s debut Malayalam film Big Brother has been unveiled. The poster was released yesterday by none other than Arbaaz’s co-actor and Mollywood superstar Mohanlal.

Mohanlal who plays the lead role in Big Brother yesterday took to twitter to share the first look poster of Arbaaz.

Talking about the poster, it has Arbaaz’s character name and profession mentioned in it. As the Bollywood actor will be playing an IPS officer named Vedantham in the action thriller.

In the coming days, more such character posters of other actors from the film too will be unveiled by the makers and Mohanlal.

Talking about Big Brother, the film which was originally slated for its release on Christmas was recently pushed further by a month by the makers. The film will now release in January 2020.

The Mohanlal starer also has Mollywood actors Anoop Menon, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Vijayashanti along others in pivotal roles.

The action-thriller is been helmed by filmmaker Siddique, and it is been bankrolled under S Talkies, Shaman International and Vaishaka Cynyma.

Music for the film is been composed by Deepak Dev.

Talking about Mohanlal, the multiple-time National award-winning actor was last seen on the big screen in Kollywood action thriller Kaapaan which has Tamil superstar Suriya in lead.

