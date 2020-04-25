BetheREALMAN: Vijay Deverakonda Makes Mango Icecream, Nominates Dulquer Salmaan

Just like millions across the nation, Tollywood celebrities are left with no options but to stay home and practice social distancing amid lockdown due to coronavirus. The trend of #BetheREALMAN task initiated by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has taken Twitter by storm. Post finishing his task, filmmaker Koratala Siva nominated Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay Deverakonda this morning completed his task and shared the video on Twitter.

The Arjun Reddy star can be seen arranging his bed properly, filling water bottles, arranging garbage bin with proper dustbin bags, making mango ice cream, dusting off his TV and gaming devices followed by serving mango icecream to his parents and brother Anand.

The actor along with the video had a caption that read, “Bits of my day in lockdown :) Documented by @ananddeverkonda #BeARealMan challenged by @sivakoratalasir. I would like to extend it to Kunjikkaa @dulQuer”

Bits of my day in lockdown :)

Documented by @ananddeverkonda#BeARealMan challenged by @sivakoratala sir. I would like to extend it to Kunjikkaa @dulQuer pic.twitter.com/8bLAAQYeMo — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 25, 2020

Vijay post completion of his task has nominated Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan for the #BetheREALMAN task.

On the work front, Vijay who was last seen in World Famous Lover, will next be seen in filmmaker Puri Jagganadh’s action drama which has been tentatively titled as #VD10 aka #Fighter. The film has Ananya Panday as the leading lady.

The first schedule of the film wrapped up in Mumbai in February and the second will kick start post lockdown.

#VD10 will also be Vijay Deverakonda’s first pan India release as it will release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada languages.

