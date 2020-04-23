BeTheRealMan: Chiranjeevi Successfully Completes The Task; Nominates Superstar Rajinikanth & KTR

#BeTheRealMan challenge is making noises on social media which was initiated by Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh maker, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. After several South stars, maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently completed the challenge by performing household chores. And now the latest one to join in is none other than the superstar, Chiranjeevi.

Nominated by Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi took to his official Twitter handle to share a video of his challenge. In the video, he is seen cleaning the house and making food for his mother. “Here it is Bheem Tarak. And I now nominate KTR and my friend Rajinikanth. #BeTheRealMan challenge,” reads the caption.

The video went viral in no time and now, the challenge seems to get more exciting as he nominated KTR and Rajinikanth.

Meanwhile, recently the Jr NTR shared the video with a tweet that read, “Here it is Jakkana @ssrajamouli. It is fun when you share the work load. #BetheREALMAN I now nominate Bala Babai, @KChiruTweets Garu, @iamnagarjunaBabai, @VenkyMamaGaru and @sivakoratalaGaru for this challenge.”

Here it is Jakkana @ssrajamouli . మన ఇంట్లో ప్రేమలు ఆప్యాయతలే కాదు. పనులను కూడా పంచుకుందాం. It is fun when you share the work load. #BetheREALMAN I now nominate Bala Babai, @KChiruTweets Garu, @iamnagarjuna Babai, @VenkyMama Garu and @sivakoratala Garu for this challenge. pic.twitter.com/FqydRiR6Jl — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 21, 2020

In the video, one gets to see Jr.NTR cleaning his floor, followed by which the Telugu star can be seen cleaning utensils, and the front yard of his bungalow.

Post completing the task, Jr.NTR uploaded the video by nominating veteran actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh and filmmaker Koratala Siva.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!