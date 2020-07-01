Superstar Rajinikanth who was last seen as a cop in filmmaker A R Murugadoss’s action drama Darbar has been in news from the past number of months for his much-awaited, Annaatthe. The film that went on floors late last year in Hyderabad at popular Ramoji Rao Film City, has been put on halt following the global pandemic.

The latest buzz related to Annaatthe that has been doing rounds on the Internet is that the Rajinikanth starrer will not be resuming its shoot in the coming months.

As per a report from ETimes, Rajinikanth seems to have requested the makers of Annaatthe to not resume the film’s shoot in the coming months and to postpone it till the end of 2020. The reason being the safety of cast and crew members of the film.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by the makers of the film.

Reportedly the film was earlier slated to release in Diwali this year, but following some delays, the makers had plans to release it on the auspicious occasion of Pongal in 2021. But now the following halt in shoot due to coronavirus, there are many possibilities of the film’s release being pushed even further.

The Rajinikanth starrer also has Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Meena, Khushbu Sundar, and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Annaatthe is helmed by filmmaker Siruthai Siva and is backed by Sun Pictures banner.

