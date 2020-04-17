Amid Lockdown, Mahesh Babu Spends Quality Time With Son Gautam Playing Virtual Tennis

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is making sure to make full use of the lockdown by spending quality time with his children Gautam and Sitara. The Telugu actor who is quite active on his social media handles took to his Twitter handle to share a video clip with son Gautham.

The actor along with the video clip had a caption that read, “Making the most of each day !! Game night with #Gautam”

Talking about the video, the 1 minute 05 clip has Mahesh Babu enjoying a game of virtual tennis. The father-son duo of Mahesh Babu and Gautam can be seen dressed in casuals enjoying their game and having a hearty laugh.

It was only yesterday when the Telugu superstar made headlines for his gratitude towards Sanitation workers. As he thanked them with a tweet that read, “This one is for all the sanitation workers deployed on our streets to make sure the surroundings are kept clean and sanitised. While we are safe in our homes, they come out everyday leaving their own to ensure we remain out of harm’s way…”

This one is for all the sanitation workers deployed on our streets to make sure the surroundings are kept clean and sanitised. While we are safe in our homes, they come out everyday leaving their own to ensure we remain out of harm's way… pic.twitter.com/P26e9t4kzc — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 16, 2020

Mahesh Babu in month of March donated 50 lakhs each to CM relief funds of Telugu speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The superstar also contributed 25 lakhs to actor Chiranjeevi’s foundation CCC (Corona Crisis Charity) for daily wage workers in the Telugu film industry.

From the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen on the big screen in filmmaker Anil Ravipudi’s action drama Sarlieru Neekevvaru.

Reportedly, the actor is in talks with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram for his next project. However, an official confirmation is yet to be announced.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!