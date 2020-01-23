Allu Arjun’s Uncle Muttamsetty Rajendra Prasad Passes Away After Suffering From Heart Attack

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun and his family were left devastated after coming to know about the actor’s uncle, Muttamsetty Rajendra Prasad’s sudden demise following a heart attack.

As per reports, Allu Arjun and family, on learning the sad news, have flown to Vijayawada to offer support to the deceased’s family. Muttamsetty Rajendra Prasad was the elder brother of the actor’s mother and the former shared a great bonding with Allu Arjun.

Muttamsetty Rajendra was also one of the producers for Allu Arjun’s next film which has been tentatively titled AA20. Talking about AA20, the film will be helmed by Allu Arjun’s filmmaker friend Sukumar and will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

The Allu Arjun starrer has Rashmika Mandanna as the film’s leading lady and Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. If reports are to be believed, AA20 revolves around red sandalwood smuggling.

Talking about Allu Arjun’s last release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the Trivikram Srinivas directorial has set the cash registers in the Telugu speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on fire. The film has been running houseful following all the positive responses and appreciation that it has been garnering.

The Allu Arjun starrer also has Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar along with others in key roles.

The music for the film is been composed by S Thaman.

