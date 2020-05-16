Even while we are all stuck at home amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, South superstar Allu Arjun has a reason to celebrate. The music album of his film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has reached one billion music streams on their YouTube channel.

However, this doesn’t come as much of a surprise as the soundtrack of the Allu Arjun starrer had been well promoted. “Thanks to each & every music lover for making our scintillating audio such a big success. #AVPLMusic. 1 Billion music streams and counting on a single channel on @YouTubeIndia for #AlaVaikuntapurramuloo @alluarjun #Trivikram @hegdepooja A@MusicThaman #1BillionStreamsForAVPL,” Aditya Music had tweeted.

In early 2020, Allu Arjun along with Tabu had got together to promote the music of the Telugu film. The event, touted as South India’s “biggest musical night”, had seen participation from almost 50 artistes such as Armaan Malik and Sivamani. The album has numbers such as “Samajavaragamana” and “Butta Bomma“.

“The songs have become a sensation. The soundtrack has become one of biggest trump cards of the film. Every actor has a strength. One of my core strengths is music. That’s why we have focused a lot more on the music of the film,” Allu Arjun had earlier said. The songs are also a rage on TikTok.

Recently, Australian cricketer David Warner had also posted a TikTok video wherein he was seen using the platform’s popular freeze filter with the film’s “Ramuloo Ramulaa” song playing in the background.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!