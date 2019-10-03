Allu Arjun & Family At Bhoomi Pujan Of Their New Home ‘Blessing’

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun who never fails to post images with eyecatching quotes on special occasions on social media, this afternoon shared an adorable picture with his family performing Bhoomi Poojan of his new home which has been named ‘Blessing’, on the auspicious occasion of the ongoing Navratri.

Ever since the stylish star shared the picture, the fans of Sarrainodu actor have been showering the comment section with all their love and congratulatory messages.

From work front, Arjun who was last seen on the big screen in Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India last year is all busy these days filming final portions of his upcoming release which has been titled Ala Vaikuntapuramlo.

Talking about Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, so far the first glimpse video, first look poster and song Samajavaragamana have been very much liked by the audience.

Ala Vaikuntapuramlo has gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde opposite Allu Arjun in lead.

The film is being helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and it is co-produced by Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations.

The Allu Arjun starrer is slated to release on January 2020.

Apart from Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, the actor also has two more Telugu ventures in his kitty in form of director Sukumar’s next which has been tentatively titled AA20 opposite Rashmika Mandanna & filmmaker Venu Sriram’s next which has been temporarily titled Icon.

