Allu Arjun & Daughter Arha’s Adorable Video Will Drive Your Monday Blues Away

Post kickstarting 2020 by delivering the blockbuster hit Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun is all busy these days preparing his next. Apart from preparations for his next Telugu film i.e AA20, the ‘Stylish Star’ of Telugu film industry is also assuring to spend some quality time with his family and children, Ayaan and Arha.

It was yesterday late evening when the Race Gurram star took to his Instagram account to share an adorable video with his little princess, Arha.

The actor who has over 5.5 Million followers on his Instagram handle took to his account to share the adorable video with a caption that read: “She’s my Bae ( Bey ) #fatherdaughterlove #justforfunn #alluarha”

Talking about the video, one gets to see Allu Arjun and Arha having cute daddy-daughter time with funny conversations.

On the work front, the actor will soon kickstart the shoot of his next which has been tentatively titled AA20. The Allu Arjun starrer will be an action thriller which will be helmed by the actor’s close friend and director Sukumar.

AA20 has Rashmika Mandanna opposite the Stylish Star. It will be for the first time where one will get to see the actor duo of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna on big screens with AA20. The Allu Arjun starrer also has Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi in a key role, as the latter will be seen as the lead antagonist.

AA20 will be based on the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The music for the action thriller will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP. The film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers productions.

It will be for the third time where the director-actor duo of Allu Arjun and Sukumar are teaming up for a film project.

The duo has earlier worked together for 2004 released Arya and 2009 release Arya 2.

