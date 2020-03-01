Ananya Panday & Vijay Deverakonda Head Out For A Bike Ride On Streets Of Mumbai; Pictures Inside

Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday recently hit the goal when she signed a pan India project alongside South heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda. While the two have begun shoot for their yet untitled project, a few glimpses from the same have been doing rounds on the internet where the two are set out on a bike ride in Mumbai.

Tentatively titled Fighter, the Vijay Deverakonda starrer has been making buzz for the longest time. While the makers were looking for a Bollywood beauty for playing the lead opposite the Arjun Reddy actor, there were names like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt that had come up. Finally the ball fell in Ananya Panday’s lap.

In the stills that have been going Viral since last night. Vijay and Ananya can be seen on a bike ride. In one still Ananya can be seen sitting on the tank with her face towards Vijay. In other the actress in on the pillion seat and hugging the South star.

Ananya can be seen wearing a black crop top paired with a dark denim shorts, loose curls and fresh face make her look beautiful. On the other hand Vijay can be seen rocking his casual best.

The film directed by Puri Jagannadh and co produced by Karan Johar is a pan India project. Recently Vijay also revealed that he himself will be dubbing for the Hindi version. Vijay has went through a extensive training for this film and has even learnt a different form of martial arts.

