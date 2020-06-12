Allu Arjun Asks Daughter Arha If She Would Like To Marry A Boy Of His Choice, See What The Little Munchkin Has To Say

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun who started the year on a good note by delivering a super hit in the form of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is making sure to spend quality time with his family amid the lockdown. The star actor this afternoon shared a video featuring himself with his 3-year-old daughter Arha.

Allu Arjun and Arha can be seen sharing a cute and adorable father-daughter moment in the video. Allu Arjun asks her whether she would mind marrying a boy of his choice. To which the little munchkin can be seen blushing with a ‘No’ in reply and running away with all smiles to another room.

Allu Arjun being a doting a dad that he is, always assures to spend quality time with his son (Ayaan) and daughter, no matter how busy he is with his shooting.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is in news for his next, Pushpa. The action thriller will have the Telugu actor in a completely new get up, as he will be seen with long hair and grown beard.

In Pushpa, Allu Arjun will be portraying a role with grey shades, as he will be seen as red sandalwood smuggler. The film will also be his first pan India release, as it will hit big screens in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Pushpa will be helmed by filmmaker Sukumar. Reportedly, the film will go on floors in August.

