Raanjhanaa Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Dhanush-Sonam Kapoor-Abhay Deol’s 2013 Romantic Drama

Raanjhanaa Box Office: Released in 2013, the romantic drama featuring Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol was a plus affair at the ticket windows. Upon its release, the film opened with mixed reviews from critics.

Although Raanjhanaa had flaws, the film fetched praises for its direction, performances and music. Thanks to AR Rahman’s music, the film saw good pre-release buzz. It took a decent start of 5.12 crores and reached a lifetime of 62.75 crores with a steady momentum.

Take a look at Raanjhanaa’s daily breakdown:

Day 1- 5.12 crores

Day 2- 6.81 crores

Day 3- 8.15 crores

First weekend- 20.08 crores

Day 4- 3.85 crores

Day 5- 3.90 crores

Day 6- 3.60 crores

Day 7- 2.50 crores

First week- 33.93 crores

Day 8- 2 crores

Day 9- 2.80 crores

Day 10- 3.60 crores

Day 11- 2.15 crores

Day 12- 1.20 crores

Day 13- 0.88 crore

Day 14- 0.70 crore

Second week- 13.33 crores (47.26 crores)

Third week- 7.40 crores (54.66 crores)

Fourth week- 3.30 crores (57.96 crores)

Fifth week- 1.58 crores (59.54 crores)

Post fifth week- 3.21 crores (62.75 crores)

Lifetime- 62.75 crores

