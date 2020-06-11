Shootout At Wadala Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of John Abraham’s 2013 Gangster Flick

Shootout At Wadala Box Office: Released in 2013, John Abraham starrer was said to be a prequel to Shootout At Lokhandwala. Unlike the first installment, this gangster flick opened with mixed reviews from both the audience and critics.

Shootout At Wadala had a good pre-release buzz and it emerged as box office hit. The film opened with 10.10 crores and ended up collecting 45.80 crores in the first week. The Sanjay Gupta directorial collected 62 crores in its theatrical run.

Take a look at Shootout At Wadala’s daily breakdown:

Day 1- 10.10 crores

Day 2- 10 crores

Day 3- 10.70 crores

First weekend- 30.80 crores

Day 4- 5.80 crores

Day 5- 4 crores

Day 6- 3.07 crores

Day 7- 2.13 crores

First week- 45.80 crores

Second week- 7.80 crores

Third week- 3.28 crores

Fourth week- 1.12 crores

Post fourth week- 4 crores

Lifetime- 62 crores

