Popular Malayalam star Jayaram who has been winning hearts of the Malayalee audience with his natural performance and screen presence for over three decades, kick-started 2020 on a good note with Telugu hit, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The Mollywood actor’s performance as Allu Arjun’s father and a businessman in the Telugu family drama was highly appreciated by the audience.

The latest we hear is, Jayaram has been signed in for not one but two big Telugu projects. The veteran actor will be having key roles in Prabhas much-anticipated #Prabhas20 and Jr NTR’s next #NTR30 which is yet to go on floors.

Times Of India has quoted Jayaram saying in a recent interview that his Telugu debut Bhaagmathie in which he played a negative character landed him with the role in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Following the film’s grand success led him to bag key roles in #Prabhas20 and #NTR30.

That’s a good news for Jayaram and his fans too. Meanwhile, talking about #Prabhas20, the film led by Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is been helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film is currently put on a halt due to lockdown. Whereas talking about #NTR30, the Jr NTR starrer will be helmed by Trivikram Srinivas who also directed Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film is expected to go on floors early next year.

Apart from #Prabhas20 and #NTR30, Jayaram also has a big Tamil project under his belt in the form of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The film also has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi with others in key roles.

