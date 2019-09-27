After Darbar, Rajinikanth’s Next To Be Helmed By Siruthai Siva?

Megastar Rajinikanth who was last seen on big screen early this year in Petta has been all busy from a number of weeks shooting for A R Murugadoss ‘ directorial venture Darbar.

Reportedly, after wrapping up Darbar the veteran actor will kickstart his next which will be helmed by filmmaker Siruthai Siva.

According to a report from IB Times, Siva at a recent award event was asked about his dream project with Rajinikanth, to which the director said, “It is too early to speak about it.”

The filmmaker stated that he can’t disclose any details, as it’s too early to talk about it and he has numerous projects in his hands which he will only reveal only when proper the time comes.

As the Viswasam director said, “There are many movies in the pipeline and will talk about it at the correct time.”

Siva’s last directorial film, Tamil venture Viswasam which has Thala Ajith in lead when released early this year was well appreciated by the audience.

Meanwhile, talking about Rajinikanth’s Darbar, the film has lady superstar aka Nayanthara opposite Robot actor in lead.

The Rajinikanth starrer also has Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty along with Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil, Nawab Shah along with others in pivotal roles.

One will get to see Rajinikanth in action avatar, as the actor in the film will be seen in the role of a cop.

Darbar is being helmed by A.R.Murugadoss, and it is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions.

Darbar is slated for release on 15th January 2020 on occasion of Sankranthi.

