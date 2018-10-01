Aditi Rao Hydari’s Tamil Fans Are All Rooting To See More Of Her!

Aditi Rao Hydari has fast become one of the most sought after stars down south and the praise she received for her Tamil film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam stands testimony to that.

Most recently in her impactful role in the Mani Ratnam’s Big multi-starer, the gorgeous star walked away with much praise as her Tamil fans flooded her social media platforms with messages demanding to see more of her in Tamil cinema.

Says a source , “Aditi Rao Hydari became Mani Ratnam’s muse after Kaatru Veliyidai, so it was natural that he cast her for the second time in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Her fans from across the country and especially South India have showered her with much love and have asked to see her in many more films. Aditi has amassed a huge number of fans and is working with the best in the industry despite doing only a handful of films down south. speaking volumes for her popularity”.