Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut & Team Is All Pumped Up For The Grand Teaser Launch Tomorrow

Manikarnika is a tribute to Rani Lakshmi Bai, the film which celebrates and salutes the extraordinary journey of India’s fiercest warrior queen, who sacrificed her life fighting for freedom and the makers and and the studios involved in the film are excited to launch the teaser tomorrow being Gandhi Jayanti, which gives a glimpse into the grand scale on which the film is mounted.

The film not only has Hollywood’s celebrated action choreographer Nick Powell who has choreographed the action sequences but the makers have roped in the best of technicians for the project. Multiple National Award winners — Kangana Ranaut, Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy who composed the music of the film, to lyricist Prasoon Joshi — it’s a dream team that has come together to work on the film.

It also gives immense pride to the producer of the film MR Kamal Jain to present the larger-than-life story of Manikarnika. A symbol of heroism and humanity, Manikarnika is their tribute to one of India’s greatest freedom fighters — Rani of Jhansi, who remains a household name even today, after decades.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, produced by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain & directed by National Award Winner Krish Jagarlamudi releases on the eve of Republic Day, 25th January 2019. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Zeeshan Ayyub and Taher Shabbir in pivotal roles