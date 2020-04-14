Actress Amala Paul & Girlfriend Jwala Gutta Responsible For Vishnu Vishal’s Divorce? Here’s The Truth

Popular Tamil actor-producer Vishnu Vishal is a well known name in the south industry. The actor had been busy with several projects like Mohan Das and F.I.R. before lockdown, however now the production of movies has stopped due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Well, not just his films, but Vishnu has been in the limelight for his relationship with famous Badminton player Jwala Gutta.

If recent media reports are to be believed, actress Amala Paul and Jwala Gutta are responsible for Vishnu’s divorce with his former wife, Rajni. The actor got married to Rajni back in 2011 and the couple also has a son named Aryan. However, due to some unclarified reasons, the couple got divorced in 2018 and shortly after which Vishnu started dating Jwala Gutta.

With all the reports and rumours of his divorce and his relationship with Rajni being ruined by Jwala Gutta and Amala Paul, the actor is not happy about his personal life being discussed in the public.

To clarify everything, Vishnu recently spoke to portal and rubbished all the rumors. The actor said that no one knows what caused his divorce and would like to keep it that way. He asked people to keep his personal life aside and focus on the good work that he has been doing as an actor and producer. He also said that love is about marriage but that episode in his life was over. On speaking about his relationship with Jwala Gutta, he has said that they share a good understanding and that it is going well with them.

