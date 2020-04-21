9YearsOfMrPerfect Trends On Twitter As Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal & Taapsee Pannu’s Fans Celebrate The Film’s 9th Anniversary

Tollywood heartthrob Prabhas’s fans have taken the internet by storm with hashtag #9YearsOfMrPerfect today on the occasion of Mr. Perfect’s 9th anniversary.

Prabhas fans are leaving no stone unturned to trend their favourite star’s romantic comedy film on Twitter. Fans had all praises for Prabhas and his leading ladies Kajal Aggarwal and Taapsee Pannu for their performance in ‘Mr. Perfect’.

#9yearsOfMrPerfect Trends As Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal &Taapsee Pannu Fans Celebrate On Twitter On Occasion Of The Film's 9th Anniversary
Below are some adorable wishes which fans had for Prabhas and team ‘Mr. Perfect’.

Mr.Perfect which was helmed by filmmaker K.Dasarath, released on 21st April 2011. The film received a great response from cine-goers and had a decent run in theatres following which it was declared a hit.

On the work front, talking about Prabhas, the versatile actor who was last seen on the big screen in Sujeeth’s action thriller Saaho has two big projects in his kitty. The films that we are talking about has been tentatively titled #Prabhas20 and #Prabhas21.

#Prabhas20 is helmed by KK Radha Krishna. The romantic drama has gorgeous Pooja Hegde opposite Prabhas in lead.

About #Prabhas21, the film will be helmed by Mahanati maker Nag Ashwin. The film is slated to go on floors later this year

