9YearsOfMrPerfect Trends On Twitter As Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal & Taapsee Pannu’s Fans Celebrate The Film’s 9th Anniversary

Tollywood heartthrob Prabhas’s fans have taken the internet by storm with hashtag #9YearsOfMrPerfect today on the occasion of Mr. Perfect’s 9th anniversary.

Prabhas fans are leaving no stone unturned to trend their favourite star’s romantic comedy film on Twitter. Fans had all praises for Prabhas and his leading ladies Kajal Aggarwal and Taapsee Pannu for their performance in ‘Mr. Perfect’.

Below are some adorable wishes which fans had for Prabhas and team ‘Mr. Perfect’.

First Day of #MrPerfect shooting Heroine is #RakulPreetSingh After Two days They Changed The Heroine and asked #Prabhas Which heroine He said @MsKajalAggarwal and Finally done with #9yearsforMrPerfect pic.twitter.com/od2KWrCawn — Prabhas (@fans_hyderabad) April 21, 2020

The fact that one has to compromise to win in relationships and workhard without compromising to win in career is well brought out in the film through the story.@ThisIsDSP's Wonderful music🎶 to human emotions Made the film more appealing to viewers#9yearsforMrPerfect #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/pw7vJ8E5X7 — Prabhas (@Prabhas_Team) April 21, 2020

#9yearsforMrPerfect one of the best pair kajal and prabhas Anna pic.twitter.com/lT9Ok2PV5t — Kamal (@Kamal26744540) April 21, 2020

#9yearsforMrPerfect

Ee movie lo acting

Attitude….

Songs….

Music…..

Anni vere level anthey….. pic.twitter.com/elEA3cZL6g — adithya Varma (@adithya3695) April 21, 2020

Not Only His Fans But Everyone Loved Style,Attitude And Emotions Of #Prabhas In Mr.Perfect.

Prabhas & Kajal's Performances Along With Dsp's Music Made It An Instant Hit 😍👌 Here's The Tag : #9YearsForMrPerfect Start Tweeting 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/AqI6pJmDP5 — Prabhas Box Office (@PBboxOffice) April 21, 2020

Mr.Perfect which was helmed by filmmaker K.Dasarath, released on 21st April 2011. The film received a great response from cine-goers and had a decent run in theatres following which it was declared a hit.

On the work front, talking about Prabhas, the versatile actor who was last seen on the big screen in Sujeeth’s action thriller Saaho has two big projects in his kitty. The films that we are talking about has been tentatively titled #Prabhas20 and #Prabhas21.

#Prabhas20 is helmed by KK Radha Krishna. The romantic drama has gorgeous Pooja Hegde opposite Prabhas in lead.

About #Prabhas21, the film will be helmed by Mahanati maker Nag Ashwin. The film is slated to go on floors later this year

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!