Prabhas’ Climax Action Sequence From ‘Rebel’ Achieves THIS Huge Milestone!

We all know that Prabhas is an actor who always delivers powerpacked performances leaving everyone stunned, every single time. The actor can play a role from lover to a rebel and aces it perfectly!

Talking about rebellious characters, the actor has a film titled ‘Rebel’ that released in 2012 and the film did phenomenal at the box office. One of the or actually the best highlights of the film was its action scene in the end which received a roaring response and has a new milestone.

The action being completely different and having lots of kicks, punches, anger and blood was the best action sequences of Prabhas and has crossed a milestone of 100 million views and is rated highest on TV across in India.

Prabhas makes the full use of his perfectly built body and height giving some amazing action sequences one can only think of! The actor leaves no stone unturned and is also the first choice of every director to give promising performances on screen.

The actor is all set to bring more action sequences, more romance and more action. One cannot wait to see what’s in store as Prabhas is gearing up for his 20th film followed by a Nag Ashwin directorial being a PAN-World release.